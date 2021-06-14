Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Alexa hits Amazon low: $1,000 ($300+ off), more from $100

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80A 4K UHD Full Array Quantum HDR Smart TV (2021 Model) for $999.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $1,298 at Amazon and currently fetching $1,200 at Best Buy with a $200 gift card attached, today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on this model and as much as $300 in savings. You’ll also find the 75-inch model marked down $300 from the regular $2,600. This is a nice 4K 2160p display with HDR, built-in Alexa (also works with Google Assistant), PC screen sharing, and “an in-screen LED array.” Direct access to all of your favorite streaming services is joined by four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For a more affordable 55-inch 4K experience, take a look at the All-New Insignia 55 inch LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV at $349.99 shipped for Prime members. That’s 30% or $150 off and you’ll find even more early Prime Day TV deals below:

More on the Samsung 55-Inch Quantum HDR Smart TV:

DIRECT FULL ARRAY BACKLIGHTING: Experience deep blacks and pure whites with an in-screen LED array.

OBJECT TRACKING SOUND (OTS): Sound that moves with the action.* * 50″ has OTS Lite”

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

