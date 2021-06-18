FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DiscountMags Summer sale now live at up to 95% off: Sports Illustrated, GQ, and more

-
Mediadiscountmags
95% off From $5

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with some great deals on Sports Illustrated, Women’s Health, National Geographic, GQ, Esquire, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, and much more.  The Hello Summer sale has over 150 titles at up to 95% off with much of the most popular titles sitting in the just below $5 range. Everything ships free with no sales tax and will never get auto renewed on you. Head below for more details and some top picks from this weekend’s sale event. 

DiscountMags Hello Summer sale

One standout from the DiscountMags Hello Summer sale is Sports Illustrated. This one doesn’t go on sale quite as regularly as some of the other titles in the sale and can now be had for $13.99 per year. Regularly $20 per year at Amazon lately, and sometimes fetching as much as $39, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find on the popular sports publication. For those unfamiliar here, Sports Illustrated “features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers” as well as “articles detailing the world behind the scenes” and much more. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s magazine sale for even more offers outside of the featured Sports Illustrated deal mentioned above. Just about all of the titles are at the lowest we can find outside of Car and Driver, which, if you’re willing to score a 4-year sub, is much more affordable with our discount code right here

Just make sure you grab your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and dive in to our June 2021 Reading List, and then head right over to our Prime Day 2021 hub for everything you need to know about the biggest shopping event of the summer (it starts on Monday or sooner) and how to keep more cash in your pocket

More on Sports Illustrated:

Every subscription comes with the infamous swimsuit issue, which features some of the most beautiful models and female athletes posing on the cover and on the pages. Once you finish looking at that issue, you can jump into the Leading Off section, which provides photographs of major events and games. Sports Illustrated Magazine includes a section devoted to the top games from past years, excerpts from books written by athletes and celebrities, information about upcoming games, news on teams and players, and previews before each new major sports season begins, including baseball, hockey, football, and basketball.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day mov...
Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from...
Apple discounts Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, more in ...
VUDU has Raya and the Last Dragon, Harry Potter, Lord o...
Home design magazines from just $4.50/yr.: Dwell, Archi...
Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster...
Massive Blu-ray/4K sale with all-time lows on Indiana J...
Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also fea...
Show More Comments

Related

78% off

Home design magazines from just $4.50/yr.: Dwell, Architectural Digest, more up to 78% off

$4.50/yr. Learn More
85% off

Car and Driver magazine subscriptions are starting from just $3/yr. right now (Reg. $15+)

$3/yr. Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
40% off

Get dad a new razor in this Amazon Father’s Day shaver sale from $40: Panasonic, Philips, more

From $40 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
$299 off

Apple’s latest 27-inch 5K iMac with SD, Ethernet, Thunderbolt 3 falls to new low of $299 off

$1,500 Learn More
50% off

Deter crime before it happens with ANNKE security systems up to 50% off for Prime Day

From $35 Learn More