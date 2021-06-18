DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with some great deals on Sports Illustrated, Women’s Health, National Geographic, GQ, Esquire, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, and much more. The Hello Summer sale has over 150 titles at up to 95% off with much of the most popular titles sitting in the just below $5 range. Everything ships free with no sales tax and will never get auto renewed on you. Head below for more details and some top picks from this weekend’s sale event.

DiscountMags Hello Summer sale

One standout from the DiscountMags Hello Summer sale is Sports Illustrated. This one doesn’t go on sale quite as regularly as some of the other titles in the sale and can now be had for $13.99 per year. Regularly $20 per year at Amazon lately, and sometimes fetching as much as $39, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find on the popular sports publication. For those unfamiliar here, Sports Illustrated “features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers” as well as “articles detailing the world behind the scenes” and much more.

Be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s magazine sale for even more offers outside of the featured Sports Illustrated deal mentioned above. Just about all of the titles are at the lowest we can find outside of Car and Driver, which, if you’re willing to score a 4-year sub, is much more affordable with our discount code right here.

Just make sure you grab your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and dive in to our June 2021 Reading List, and then head right over to our Prime Day 2021 hub for everything you need to know about the biggest shopping event of the summer (it starts on Monday or sooner) and how to keep more cash in your pocket.

More on Sports Illustrated:

Every subscription comes with the infamous swimsuit issue, which features some of the most beautiful models and female athletes posing on the cover and on the pages. Once you finish looking at that issue, you can jump into the Leading Off section, which provides photographs of major events and games. Sports Illustrated Magazine includes a section devoted to the top games from past years, excerpts from books written by athletes and celebrities, information about upcoming games, news on teams and players, and previews before each new major sports season begins, including baseball, hockey, football, and basketball.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!