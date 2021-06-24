ESR’s silicone AirPods Pro Case Cover with carabiner now just $4 (All colorways, 42% off)

YBintech US_ESR Authorized (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months from thousands) via Amazon is offering the ESR Upgraded Protective AirPods Pro Case Cover for $3.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code XZTJL327 at checkout to redeem the special price, and all eight colorways are eligible here. A simple and affordable way to protect your precious AirPods Pro case, it wraps your earbuds in a silicone cover that feels “silky smooth.” A built-in dust proof plug keeps your charing port clean and sealed when not in use alongside a nice cutout for the front-facing LED. And you’ll find a nice metal carabiner attached to the side. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Dowsabel Silicone Skin Cover at $3 Prime shipped. This one carries solid ratings from hundreds at Amazon and will save you a touch more. A similar silicone material is employed here alongside an included metal carabiner as well.

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on the popular elago AirPods case covers starting from $10 alongside some of the brands charging gear and and iPhone 12 cases right here. And if you’re still looking for a set of AirPods, they are every much on sale today including new the lowest price ever on Apple’s AirPods Max. Then head over to today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional charging, protection, and audio add-ons for your Apple gear.

More on the ESR AirPods Pro Cover:

Premium Silicone: Odorless silicone feels silky smooth and protects your AirPods Pro case from bumps and drops while staying slim and sleek.

Upgraded Design: The built-in dust proof plug keeps the charging port clean and sealed when not in use. An improved hinge design allows the case to open completely, providing easy access to your AirPods.

Visible Front LED: Specially designed to leave the status light visible through the cover letting you check your AirPods’ charging status at a glance.

Easy to Carry: The keychain design with metal carabiner clips onto a bag or purse, making sure your AirPods Pro don’t get lost.

