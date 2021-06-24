FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Sonic Mania for FREE via Epic Game Store today + more

You can now score Sonic Mania for FREE alongside Horizon Chase Turbo via Epic Games Store. The weekly free games at Epic Game Store have now flipped out for a pair of new offers including SEGA’s speedy hedgehog and some arcade racing action in Horizon Chase Turbo for your PC library. Both titles run on Windows and will be available as free downloads from now through July 1. Head below for more details. 

Sonic Mania for FREE + more:

Once again, we are getting pair of no-strings-attached freebie PC downloads with Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo. Much like week’s past, these games are completely free, include the full experience, and will remain a part of your Epic Games library forever. 

More on Sonic Mania:

Sonic Mania for FREE: The ultimate celebration of past and future. An all-new adventure full of unique bosses, rolling 2D landscapes, and fun classic gameplay. Sonic Mania brings retro fast-paced platforming into the future through pixel perfect 2D graphics running at 60FPS. AUDIO: English, TEXT: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish – Spain, Japanese, Korean, Chinese – Simplified, Chinese – Traditional

