Smartphone Accessories: Speck CandyShell iPhone 12 Pro Max Case $13 (Save 33%), more

Amazon currently offers the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Case for $13.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mentions by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Speck’s CandyShell Pro case covers your iPhone 12 Pro Max in a dual-layer design that protects against up to 8-foot drops. On top of a raised lip to keep your screen scratch-free, there’s also added antimicrobial features here as well as soft-touch coating to complete the package. Over 700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- licheers iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case: $10 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Anker’s latest sale ends the week with new lows on webcams, solar power banks, more from $11
- Seneo 15W Qi Charging Stand 2-pack: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Amazon Basics Lightning Cable: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Rocketbook allows you to digitize written notes with ease at Amazon low of $17
- Vanzon X5 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Licheers Foldable Smartphone Stand: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- AirPods Max undercut Prime Day with $60 discount to all-time low + AirPods Pro from $170
- Temdan iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case: $2 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code P52GJUVT
- AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount: $14 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Bring Google’s official 10W Qi charger to your Pixel kit for $40 (Save 50%)
- PopSockets Harry Potter Gryffindor Grip: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds fall to $54.50 (Reg. $80)
- DITIAN 36800mah Solar Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- OtterBox charging gear sale from under $13: Qi power banks, cables, USB-C wall plugs, more
The original sleek, dual-layer case, now stronger than ever, with a dual-layer perimeter that provides 8-Foot Drop Protection. Scratch-resistant soft-touch coating – CandyShell PRO is CandyShell, better than ever. We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and stays put without slipping.
We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and stays put without slipping.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!