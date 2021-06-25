FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Speck CandyShell iPhone 12 Pro Max Case $13 (Save 33%), more

Save 70% From $2

Amazon currently offers the Speck CandyShell Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Case for $13.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mentions by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Speck’s CandyShell Pro case covers your iPhone 12 Pro Max in a dual-layer design that protects against up to 8-foot drops. On top of a raised lip to keep your screen scratch-free, there’s also added antimicrobial features here as well as soft-touch coating to complete the package. Over 700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The original sleek, dual-layer case, now stronger than ever, with a dual-layer perimeter that provides 8-Foot Drop Protection. Scratch-resistant soft-touch coating – CandyShell PRO is CandyShell, better than ever. We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and stays put without slipping.

We fused a durable, polycarbonate outer shell to an inside layer of protective cushioning to provide two layers of tough protection in a slim and pocket-friendly case. Plus, a scratch-resistant soft-touch coating means it feels great and stays put without slipping.

