Seamlessly adjust your viewing angle with this gas spring monitor mount: $20 (Save 34%)

Amazon is offering the ERGO TAB Gas-Spring Monitor Desk Mount for $19.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you work from a desk, a gas spring monitor mount can be a game changer. I used one in my last office setup and heartily recommend adding one to most desk arrangements. Once installed it will be a cinch to tweak height, viewing angle, and much more with little to no effort required. This specific model is able to hold up to 32-inch monitors, easily accommodating a wide range of options. Both C-clamp and grommet kits are included, allowing you to choose the ideal solution for your desk. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Once you’ve elevated your monitor, there’s a fair chance you’ll have some smudges on the display. Thankfully that’s something that can be quickly resolved with Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes at just $5 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 30 pre-moistened wipes that will keep your monitors looking great throughout the foreseeable future.

The week of Prime Day has buried our site in monitor deals, so now is an ideal time to pick one up. We just spotted three new offerings up to $70 off and they aren’t a part of yesterday’s vast list of display discounts from $130. Prior to that we found Razer’s 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $150 off, so there’s plenty of options for you to choose from. And if you need some peripherals for your new setup, swing by our Mac accessories guide.

ERGO TAB Gas-Spring Monitor Desk Mount features:

Raising your screen to a suitable viewing height to help ward off the eye, neck and back strain. Easily move heavier monitors into the best viewing position by using this ergonomic monitor mount

This monitor mount perfectly fits most of LCD LED flat screens , computer monitors up to 32 inches and 17.6 lbs with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm

