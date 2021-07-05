FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP, GIGABYTE, and BenQ monitors fall as low as $180: Curved, 165Hz, more (Up to $100 off)

-
Save $100 From $180

Amazon is offering the HP 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (X24c) for $179.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Looking for a way to refresh your office or gaming setup? If so, a new monitor could be just the thing. This HP-branded offering wields a 24-inch display, boasts a 1500R curvature, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1080p resolution. Support for AMD FreeSync is also integrated, ensuring smooth gameplay, reduced tearing, and more. The monitor rests on a height- and tilt-adjustable stand, making it a cinch to find an ideal viewing angle. Both DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity options are onboard. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale and up to $100 off.

More monitors on sale:

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also be interested in one of the other deals that are currently gracing our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides. For starters, you can snag this this aluminum laptop stand for just $8.50, cash in on up to $600 off on Alienware UltraWides, 360Hz gaming monitors, and more, or peruse Twelve South’s latest markdowns for up to 50% off. And if you’re in need of a new desk, Amazon’s 40-inch foldable offering is $50.50.

HP 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

  • 23.6” display hooks players in as the 1500R curved monitor pulls the corners of the screen closer to you
  • Experience smooth gameplay and peak performance due to the monitor’s high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency
  • Eliminate screen tearing for cleaner details, sharper objects, and smooth gaming

