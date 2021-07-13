Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 (Save 25%), more

Amazon is currently offering the latest Samsung 9W Wireless Charger for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings as today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As the most recent addition to Samsung’s stable of charging accessories, its 10W Qi pad delivers a compact way to refuel your handset without getting wires involved. A bundled wall adapter completes the package. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Or if you can live without the first-party Samsung branding, Anker’s PowerWave Pad at $11 is a more affordable way to take advantage of much of the same features.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The Wireless Charger is compatible with both Android and Apple devices, so you can simply place and charge your phone or favorite earbuds. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice. Your device gets back to 100% quickly by harnessing up to 9W of Fast Charging support. The pad is also compatible with PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters so you don’t need to wait long to get back to filming. This Friendly LED uses color to let you know the device’s charging status, while dimming at night so the light doesn’t disturb your sleep.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!