Today’s best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224… $40, MLB The Show 21 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 on PlayStation and Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is among the first notable discounts we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Described as a “one-of-a-kind prequel” to the “critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata,” this is a remake of NieR Replicant that originally released in Japan back in 2010. Alongside the updated visuals and interesting storyline, players must “fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including MLB The Show 21, SEGA Genesis Classics, Mega Man 11, Disney Afternoon Collection, the Xbox Family Time Sale, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- MLB The Show 21 Xbox $49 (Reg. $60)
- Or $40 on PSN
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Family Time Sale up to 80% off
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE PAC Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $20 (Reg. $50+)
- A Knight’s Quest eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked!: All You Can Eat from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Worlds eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil 7 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 remake PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $100)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Swich $25 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition PS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Biomutant $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more
Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live
Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you
Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more
Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more
