Today's best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224… $40, MLB The Show 21 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 on PlayStation and Xbox for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $60, this is among the first notable discounts we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Described as a “one-of-a-kind prequel” to the “critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata,” this is a remake of NieR Replicant that originally released in Japan back in 2010. Alongside the updated visuals and interesting storyline, players must “fight back dreadful enemies with a visceral, uniquely customizable blend of swordplay and powerful magic.” There are plenty more notable game deals below including MLB The Show 21, SEGA Genesis Classics, Mega Man 11, Disney Afternoon Collection, the Xbox Family Time Sale, and much more.

