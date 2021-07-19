Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Super 80s World, This War of Mine, Moonlighter, more

Happy Monday! It is now time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals to kick the week off. On top of Apple TV 4K, this morning saw some notable price drops on Apple’s latest iPad Air models as well as iPhone 11, but we have quite a notable list of discounted apps from its online storefronts today as well. Highlights there include titles like Super 80s World, This War of Mine, Last Voyage, Moonlighter, Earth 3D, AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder, and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look.

iOS Universal: iColorama: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Super 80s World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Firstlight – Photo App: $5 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $3 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OrasisHD: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Civilization VI: $15 (Reg. $60)

Dr. Noid Wormser hates the ’80s and vowed to erase the decade. Emptying the pop culture of his tortured youth from the recycle bin of history. Only one man, stuck in the decade forever, has the power to stop him. That man is Dan Camaro. Dan. Camaro. Bounce, flip and slide your way through the decade. Each year is a different world, from coin-operated arcades to the neon glow of Miami Beach. Many obstacles stand your way. Only by rebuilding your massive collection of ’80s VHS tapes, cassettes and video games will you be able to save the day.

