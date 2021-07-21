Magazine deals of the week start from $4/yr.: Consumer Reports, Vogue, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week to sit alongside yesterday’s notable offers on Men’s And Women’s Health. In this sale, you’ll find some particularly notable deals on Consumer Reports, Vogue, Fast Company, and more starting from just $4 per year. As per usual, there is no sales tax or auto-renewals to worry about here as well as completely free shipping across the board. A great time to jump in or extend your existing subs, each title in your cart can also be sent as a gift to any address each month. Head below for more details.

While you can’t go wrong with any of the titles on tap in the Deals of the Week sale here, one standout is Consumer Reports at $15.99 shipped. This one fetches a premium $30 on Amazon where it almost never goes on sale. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find by a long-shot and a great time to jump in. Readers can “stay up to date on topics with exclusive magazine articles and columns, get trusted buying advice on thousands of products and services, and access additional member benefits and features.”

Just make sure you browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale for additional offers on Vogue, Fast Company, and more starting from just $4 per year right here.

Then head over to our media deal hub for all of the best offers on TV shows and movies for your permanent library before diving into our July 2021 summer reading list and your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies.

More on Consumer Reports Magazine:

Join Consumer Reports with a Print membership to get the latest ratings and reviews plus rigorous reporting on issues that impact consumers. You’ll receive 13 issues of Consumer Reports magazine per year, including the annual Auto Issue and Buying Guide.

