This $10 Bluetooth keyboard wields iOS function keys (Save 33%, All-time low)

OM_Mall (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering the OMOTON Bluetooth Wireless iPad Keyboard for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Set up a sleek iPad setup with this highly-affordable Bluetooth keyboard. It’s made specifically with iOS in mind, which is made abundantly clear by the function keys along the top. This provides quick access for the Home screen, brightness adjustments, Spotlight, and the list goes on. It’s powered by two AAA batteries and is ready to pair with an iPhone as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With touchscreen typing in the rearview mirror, now’s a great time to clean your iPad’s display. This task will be a cinch with Sprayway’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Wipes. For just $2 Prime shipped you’ll be ready to wipe away smudges on 20 different occasions. More than 6,100 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.3/5 star rating.

Round out your new setup with this aluminum mouse pad at $7.50 Prime shipped. Other desk-friendly markdowns include a fresh batch of Twelve South markdowns from $41, the Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $149, and this dimmable LED desk lamp for $11. Finally, be sure to peruse our Apple guide and check out these Logitech peripherals from $55.

OMOTON Bluetooth Wireless iPad Keyboard features:

No tangle of dusty cords, just a slim – beautiful keyboard that is a feature in itself. You can be up to 33ft/10m away from the connected device and still be ensured a stable wireless connection.

The scissor-switch technology allows for rapid, intuitive, silent movements between keys, bringing you a smooth and comfortable typing experience. It’s also angled just right to avoid aggravating your wrists.

Even you are traveling light, you still have exactly what you need. This life-saver boasts a compact size of 11.2*4.7*2 inches. Ridiculously slim and light, making it easy to slip into your rucksack.

