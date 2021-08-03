Load up on Gain Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets at Amazon: 240-pack now $5.50 (50% off)

50% off $5.50

Amazon is now offering the 240-count package of Gain Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets for $5.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price. And remember to cancel it after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $9 or $10, this is at least 50% off and a great time to stock up while the price is right. Along with fighting against static in the dryer, they will also impart that “amazing Gain scent” even deeper than the detergent you just used. They can also help to reduce wrinkles and carry a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While it’s hard to beat the value above when it comes to brand name options, you can save a touch more with this 120-pack at just over $4 Prime shipped on Amazon. This is a good way to give the Gain dryer sheets a shot to see if they are up to par for you before committing to the larger 240-pack. 

And now that you’re laundry setup is replenished, it’s time for some new clothes. On top of this morning’s Lululemon August markdowns from $14,our fashion hub is bursting with notable offers including Sorel’s Summer Event, the Tillys Back to School Sale, and the Timex End of Season Sale that takes up to 50% off select styles from $30 shipped. Plus, you’ll find even more right here

More on the Gain Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets:

  • Dryer sheets fight static in the dryer while adding the amazing Gain scent
  • Dryer sheets also help reduce wrinkles
  • Dryer Sheets; Fight Static 
  • Wash your laundry with matching scents in Gain Laundry Detergent, Liquid Fabric Softener, and Scent Booster Beads then add dryer sheets to the dryer to keep your laundry smelling amazing even after six weeks

