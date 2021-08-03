Winix HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier with real-time monitoring now $99 shipped (Reg. $150)

Walmart is now offering the Winix C535 True HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier for $99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Walmart, this model carries a $150 price tag direct from Winix and is now at least $50 off the going rate. This model is also very similar to the Winix C545 on Amazon that sells for around $175. Rated with the ability to refresh the air in 360-square foot spaces every hour, it boasts a 3-stage filtration system including a “Odor Reducing Carbon Sheet Filter, 99.97% True HEPA Filter, and the WINIX PlasmaWave tech.” Best for medium to large living spaces, it is ready to capture household odors, dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and much more. It also makes use of a real-time air quality sensor to inform users of what’s going on, or just to automatically make optimal adjustments on its own. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Something like this GermGuardian Air Purifier makes for a solid alternative to today’s lead deal. It sells for $70 on Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon alongside a 4+ star rating from an impressive 42,000+ customers. It is rated for smaller spaces and doesn’t include the Winix PlasmaWave tech, but with reviews like that, it is worth consideration for smaller spaces. 

Check out the updated LG high-tech face mask with built-in air purifiers and a voice amp, then head over to our home goods guide for more deals. There, you’ll find notable deals on Govee’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, this 9-in-1 surge protector, a solid price drop on Keurig’s K-Mini Plus coffee brewer, today’s deal on Anker’s cordless H11 hand vacuum, and much more right here

More on the Winix C535 Air Purifier:

The WINIX C535 Air Purifier designed for any home environment and ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Household Odors. With a fabulous CADR rating from AHAM, this unit is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms. The Winix C535 uses a 3-Stage Air Cleaning System featuring a Odor Reducing Carbon Sheet Filter, 99.97% True HEPA Filter, and WINIX PlasmaWave Technology.

