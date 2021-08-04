Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller price drops: All-black $50, Electric Volt $56 (Reg. up to $65)

Trusted seller Antonline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller in Electric Volt for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $65, and currently fetching as much on Amazon, this one is currently on sale for $60 at Microsoft. Today’s deal is also a few bucks below the $59 Amazon all-time low making for the best opportunity to add it to your collection since launching back in March. This is the current-generation Xbox gamepad with a nearly blinding Electric Volt colorway, up to 40-hours of wireless operation, the hybrid D-pad, textured grips, and the 3.5mm headphone jack. You can also score the all-black model down at $49.99 shipped direct from Microsoft and down from the usual $60. Rated 4+ stars from over 42,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you’re just in the market for an affordable second controller for your setup, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One and Series X/S at under $30 shipped is worth a look. Carrying stellar ratings from over 26,000 Amazon customers, it is a great option as a second controller if you don’t mind being tethered to the console string couch co-op sessions and the like.

Just yesterday Microsoft unveiled the latest colorway in its current-generation Xbox controller lineup with the new Aqua Shift model. Now available for pre-order, you can learn all about this one and its unique swirl grips in our launch coverage.

Then go check out this collection of hardcover gaming book price drops from $11 before you dive into today’s best console game deals.

More on the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Electric Volt, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

