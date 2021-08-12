Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 30W USB-C Charger $15 (Save 40%), more

RAVPower is currently offering its 30W Dual Port USB-C PD Wall Charger for $14.99 shipped when code RC32 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer matching the best price to date and the lowest in several months. Arriving with a 2-port design, this wall charger sports an 18W USB-C output for refueling your smartphone alongside other devices. That’s alongside a USB-A slot to simultaneously refuel earbuds or power banks in one compact footprint. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 450 customers.

PD 3. 0 Fast Charging: Experience serious charging speeds, 3x faster than standard chargers; revives your iPhone 8/8+/X/XS/XS Max/11/11 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. 33% Smaller: 1. 93 in x 1. 93 in x 1. 18in small size makes it lightweight and convenient to carry anywhere; designed with foldable pins to prevent damage.

Equipped with an 18W USB-C PD 3. 0 port and an 12W USB-A port, supporting a total of 30W output from both ports. Offers standard charging for majority of type-C enabled phones and tablets, compatible with the latest phone models including iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 & Galaxy S9
Total Safety: Multi-charging protection keeps your device safe from over-voltage, over-heating, & short-circuiting; enjoy 24-hour customer service and free 18-month

