Grab this highly-rated Chefman 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster at under $16 (Reg. $30)

Walmart is now offering the Chefman 2-Slice Pop-Up Stainless Steel Toaster for $15.90 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ Membership (free trial). Regularly $30, and currently starting at a bloated $59 on Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. A quick and easy way to replace your aging toaster for the price of a few decent lattes, this is a 2-slice option with a sleek stainless steel finish that looks great among most kitchen decor. Features include seven shade settings, extra wide slots to support the on-board bagel mode, removable crumb tray, and a high lift lever that “allows you to boost food out of the unit for easy removal.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t care about the stainless steel here or are just looking for something quick for the lake house, consider the Brentwood Cool Touch 2-Slice Toaster at $13.50 Prime shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds and a very similar feature set with just one less shade setting and a more plastic appearance overall.

Then check out this pull-down faucet Amazon all-time low and everything else in our home goods guide. We also have a solid price drop on this Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale, loads of Thermos FUNtainers from $12, and a great deal on the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker, not to mention Bodum’s Ottoni electric kettle.

More on the Chefman 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster:

UPGRADE YOUR TOASTER: The Chefman 2 Slice Pop-Up Toaster has a modern look with a classic brushed stainless-steel exterior giving your countertops a timeless upgrade. The 7 different shade settings plus bagel, reheat, and defrost functions offer customizable options for just about any toasting need.

EXTRA WIDE SLOTS: 2 extra wide slots easily auto-adjust to fit all types of foods from the cabinet or freezer. Toast anything from thick artisanal breads, bagels, muffins, buns, to thinly sliced snacks such as pop tarts, pancakes and waffles.

TOAST YOUR WAY: Multiple shade control settings offer a full range of browning options to allow perfect customization of any bread – the higher the number, the more golden brown and crispy the results will be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!