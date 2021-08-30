LectroFan’s Micro2 sleep machine doubles as a Bluetooth speaker at $25 (30% off)

-
30% off $25

Amazon is now offering the LectroFan Micro2 Sleep Sound Machine for $24.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $35 or so, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked, and within about $1 of the all-time low. The LectroFan Micro2 is designed to provide users to a distraction-free sleep or relaxation experience by drowning out background noise with five fan sounds, four white noise options, and two ocean surf sounds. However, this rechargeable USB unit is also a Bluetooth speaker that steams audio from your smart devices alongside built-in microphones for taking speaker calls and the like. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you already have a Bluetooth speaker solution you like, save even more with the Yogasleep Dohm Classic sleep machine. This one carries stellar ratings from over 8,700 Amazon customers and comes in at just over $21 Prime shipped. There’s no Bluetooth streaming here, “Once you’ve selected your desired volume, twist to fine-tune the tone of your white noise. Whether you prefer a high or low pitch or tone, you will be able to find the sound that is most relaxing and pleasing to you. “

Once your new sleeping situation is on order, check out some of this morning’s other highlight deals including this Govee smart home lighting, the Timex Best in Class Event, this offer on Sony’s 2021 Google Assistant 4K OLED TV, and Apple Pencil 2. Just make sure to browse through today’s Anker Soundcore Gold Box with deals starting from $45 shipped alongside the rest of the brand’s weekly Amazon deals right here

More on the LectroFan Micro2:

  • BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed in the USA and backed by great customer care team in the USA.
  • WIRELESS BLUETOOTH speaker mode: pairs with smartphone for convenient AUDIO STREAMING
  • Built-in microphone for using as a SPEAKERPHONE with your paired smartphone
  • RECHARGEABLE BATTERY lasts up to 40 hours in sleep Sound mode, or up to 20 hours in Bluetooth mode

