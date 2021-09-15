Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose from $10, Red Dead Redemption 2 $20, more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
50% off From $10
Untitled Goose Game at 25% off

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now launched a new Double Discounts digital PSN game sale with deep deals on a massive collection of games and even lower prices for PlayStation Plus members. One standout here is Untitled Goose Game for $14.99, down 25% from the regular $20. And PS Plus members can score it for $9.99. This is one of the best prices of the year and a great time to add the hilarious goose shenanigans to your PS library. This is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox where players take on the role of a mostly harmless goose terrorizing innocent villagers. There’s a dedicated “honk” button as well as the new two-player cooperative mode you can learn all about right here.  Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Red Dead Redemption 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Crash Bandicoot 4, God of War III Remastered, Hitman 3, Tales of Arise, and more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Calendar 366, C...
Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con are now av...
Amazon has various official Nintendo Joy-Con colors mar...
Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US...
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life...
Sony’s A7000 Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and HDMI ...
Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs ...
PlayStation Showcase 2021! 40 mins of upcoming PS5/PS4 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $260

Upgrade your setup with the NTENSE Xtreme Gaming Desk + riser at low of $206.50 (Save $53)

$206.50 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 60%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Calendar 366, Cubasis 3, Away, more

FREE+ Learn More

Best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase

Marshall brings active noise cancellation to true wireless earbuds lineup with Motif ANC

Reg. $10

nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters are a must for Mac owners at Amazon low of $7

$7 Learn More
29% off

Goodyear 40-ft. Extension Cord Reel $116.50 (Reg. $160) + more from $44 in today’s Gold Box

$44+ Learn More
From $140

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 UltraWide sees $600 discount in cert. refurb sale from $140

$600 off Learn More