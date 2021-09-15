Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Calendar 366, Cubasis 3, Away, more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. After a slew of exciting announcements yesterday, we are already tracking deals on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 as well as the official MagSafe Charger and loads of fresh new iPhone 13 gear. But for now it’s time for some discounted apps and games including titles like Calendar 366: Events & Tasks, Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep, Cubasis 3, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: KEV: White Balance Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Calendar 366: Events & Tasks: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Quick Fav Dial – Smart Dialer: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Text Only For Instagram: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose from $10, Red Dead Redemption 2 $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ṖreSETS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Infinite Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LunarSight: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Genome: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: PopDo: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Calendar 366:

Appointments and to-dos, meetings and deadlines, birthdays and dates – make the most of your time with Calendar 366! Anything a calendar can do… Calendar 366 can do better – and all of its functions can be adjusted easily and intuitively. A dentist appointment is not a friend’s wedding, and your calendar should know the difference. How and how often do you want to be reminded about what’s important? Create a calendar that matches your preferences and priorities.

