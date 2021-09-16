Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable 4-pack $15 (Save 53%), more

Monoprice is currently offering four of its Select Series MFi Lightning Cables for $15 shipped. Just add four of them to your cart and then apply code 3FTWHITE at checkout to lock-in the savings. Normally fetching $8 each, you’re looking at 53% in savings with today’s sale that marks one of the best prices to date at $1 under our previous mention. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, this bundle is hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification and measure 3-feet in length. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust. The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use. Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning connector. Monoprice’s rugged design and rigid quality control standards deliver high quality products at fair prices.

