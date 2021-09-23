Nintendo just launched a blockbuster digital game sale from $3.50: Hades, Mario, more

Nintendo just took to its official Twitter account to announce a new blockbuster eShop sale. We are now tracking up to 60% off a range of digital games, software bundles, and DLC with deals starting from $3.50 on the eShop. Featuring blockbuster titles, including one of 2020’s best releases in Hades, this is a great time to stack up your Switch library for the weekend and beyond. YOu’ll find the rest of today’s game deals right here and all of your top picks from the Blockbuster sale below. 

Nintendo eShop blockbuster sale:

You’ll also find a host of DLC bundles and add-ons marked down as part of the eShop blockbuster sale including content for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Persona 5, Overcooked! 2, and much more right here

Here’s all of today’s best physical Switch deals including Zelda Skyward Sword HD, but you’ll also want to visit our recent feature on the new Bluetooth audio features for Switch consoles. The latest details on Metroid Dread can be found right here alongside a nice pre-order discount ahead of next month’s release. 

More on Hades:

As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt. The Olympians have your back! Meet Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, and choose from their dozens of powerful Boons that enhance your abilities. There are thousands of viable character builds to discover as you go.

