Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $45, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped using code ADSKWS at checkout. Regularly $60 on the eShop and $50 at Amazon, this is among the best new prices we have tracked yet on the remastered version of the Skyward Sword. Taking players back to the very beginning of the Zelda timeline, players will “learn how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond.” You must “descend to the land beneath the clouds, explore dungeons, and solve puzzles” with updated visuals, controls, and more. Here’s our hands-on with the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons and you’ll find more details on the game in our E3 2021 coverage. Head below for more including Persona 5 Royal, NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition, Double Dragon Retro Bundle, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Metroid Dread, Legend of Mana, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

