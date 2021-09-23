Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $45, Persona 5 Royal $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped using code ADSKWS at checkout. Regularly $60 on the eShop and $50 at Amazon, this is among the best new prices we have tracked yet on the remastered version of the Skyward Sword. Taking players back to the very beginning of the Zelda timeline, players will “learn how Link and Zelda first formed a legendary bond.” You must “descend to the land beneath the clouds, explore dungeons, and solve puzzles” with updated visuals, controls, and more. Here’s our hands-on with the Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons and you’ll find more details on the game in our E3 2021 coverage. Head below for more including Persona 5 Royal, NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition, Double Dragon Retro Bundle, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Metroid Dread, Legend of Mana, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon Retro Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch $48 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMPRM at checkout
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last Guardian PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered PSN $18 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered $12 (Reg. $30)
- Figment eShop $2.50 (Reg. $20)
- L.A. Noire Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Village $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 3 RACCOON CITY EDITION PSN $56 (Reg. $80)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 on PSN
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $45 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts PSN $4 (Reg. $10)
- Untitled Goose Game $15 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- God of War III Remastered PSN from $10 (Reg. $20)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $48 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 $11 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!