Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Flatlandia, Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, more

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. You’ll find some new hardware offers in our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs, including these Google Nest bundles, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Heroes of Flatlandia, iPoe Collection Vol. 3, The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Shattered Plane, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by some solid price drops on Google smart home gear. We are now tracking a series of price drops on Google Nest bundles including Nest Hub, Nest Thermostat, and more from $129 right here. Moving over to our Android deal hub, we also spotted the Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone matching the Amazon all-time low this morning at $400 shipped. On the audio, charging gear, and other accessory side of things, Anker launched a wide ranging Amazon sale this morning with deals from just $13, we have a solid offer on GoPro HERO9 Black, and you’ll find even more in today’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Heroes of Flatlandia:

Want to play an epic turned based strategy? Enter a fantasy world of Heroes of Flatlandia, where you lead your kingdom of noble elves, bloodthirsty orcs, brave dwarfs or dreadful undeads as one of several powerful heroes. Raise mighty armies and crash your enemies in detailed tactical battles. Use variety of spells and abilities to gain advantage, explore the world, and conquer your enemies. The game contains plenty of maps and allow you to play either against computer AI or against your friends in hot-seat multiplayer.

