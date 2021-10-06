Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The PlayStation version are currently listed at $30. These days, this one usually sits in the $40 range or so, goes for $60 via PSN, and is now at the lowest prices we can find. From the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England, this is the ultimate Assassin’s Creed Viking fantasy. Build up your clan in the new world and lead “epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses.” You can learn more about the Ireland expansion right here as well. Head below for more including the Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, Wattam, Castlevania Requiem, Bastion, Donut County, Celeste, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, much more. 

