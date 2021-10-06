Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The PlayStation version are currently listed at $30. These days, this one usually sits in the $40 range or so, goes for $60 via PSN, and is now at the lowest prices we can find. From the shores of Norway to the kingdoms of England, this is the ultimate Assassin’s Creed Viking fantasy. Build up your clan in the new world and lead “epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses.” You can learn more about the Ireland expansion right here as well. Head below for more including the Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, Wattam, Castlevania Requiem, Bastion, Donut County, Celeste, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- Plus Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Wattam PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County PSN $4 (Reg. $13)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- METAL GEAR SOLID V PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $44 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Works Set $80 (rarely available)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PSN $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part II $26 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Disco Elysium Final Cut PSN $32 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Blockbuster Game Sale up to $25 off
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Sora joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide
All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available
Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update
Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
