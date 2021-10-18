CORSAIR’s K95 RGB Platinum XT gaming keyboard nears low at $140 (Save $60)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCORSAIR
Save $60 $140

Amazon is currently offering CORASIR’s K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this $60 cut falls less than a dollar short of the all-time low. Powered by Cherry MX Brown switches, this battle-ready keyboard comes decked out with six dedicated macro keys, per-key RGB backlighting, and a 19-zone LightEdge for added style. You’ll also find a cushioned leatherette palm rest here to keep your hands comfortable and ready to play even during marathon sessions. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look, then hit the jump for more options.

If per-key backlighting isn’t a must, SteelSeries’ Apex 3 mechanical keyboard rings up at just $50 shipped. Boasting a set of “whisper-quiet” switches, this mechanical keyboard also features a spill-resistant design, multimedia controls, and a dedicated wrist rest. So while it won’t offer quite the same gaming power as CORSAIR’s model, it’s still a great option for any gamers operating under a budget.

But for a more compact gaming centerpiece, you can’t go wrong with Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard at low of $150. Plus, we just tracked some great savings on ASUS’ ROG Strix 280Hz portable monitor and some 2K UltraWides from Alienware at up to $250 off.

More on CORSAIR’s K95 Platinum XT keyboard:

  • Per-key RGB backlighting and a 19-zone LightEdge across the top of the keyboard delivers dynamic and vibrant lighting effects with near-limitless customization.
  • Precision-molded 1. 5mm thick 104/105-key PBT double-shot keycap set resists wear, fading, and shine through years of gaming.
  • Gain an in-game advantage with six dedicated macro keys, fully programmable for complex macros and key remaps, or swap to the included S-key keycaps and program special streaming commands through Elgato Stream Deck software.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
CORSAIR

About the Author

ASUS’ ROG Strix 1080p/240Hz portable 17.3-in. mon...
Dive into Dell’s 34-inch UltraWide 2K gaming moni...
Dive into ASUS 35-inch 2K UltraWide gaming monitor at n...
Satechi’s new Aluminum Dock for MagSafe gets firs...
Tested: Is CASETiFY’s anti-microbial iPhone 13 Ma...
Upgrade to this Alexa- and Assistant-ready smart in-wal...
B&O’s Beosound A1 2nd Gen Bluetooth Speaker ...
New Neat King Bee II and Bumblebee II USB-C microphones...
Show More Comments