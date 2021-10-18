CORSAIR’s K95 RGB Platinum XT gaming keyboard nears low at $140 (Save $60)

Amazon is currently offering CORASIR’s K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this $60 cut falls less than a dollar short of the all-time low. Powered by Cherry MX Brown switches, this battle-ready keyboard comes decked out with six dedicated macro keys, per-key RGB backlighting, and a 19-zone LightEdge for added style. You’ll also find a cushioned leatherette palm rest here to keep your hands comfortable and ready to play even during marathon sessions. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look, then hit the jump for more options.

If per-key backlighting isn’t a must, SteelSeries’ Apex 3 mechanical keyboard rings up at just $50 shipped. Boasting a set of “whisper-quiet” switches, this mechanical keyboard also features a spill-resistant design, multimedia controls, and a dedicated wrist rest. So while it won’t offer quite the same gaming power as CORSAIR’s model, it’s still a great option for any gamers operating under a budget.

But for a more compact gaming centerpiece, you can’t go wrong with Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard at low of $150. Plus, we just tracked some great savings on ASUS’ ROG Strix 280Hz portable monitor and some 2K UltraWides from Alienware at up to $250 off.

More on CORSAIR’s K95 Platinum XT keyboard:

Per-key RGB backlighting and a 19-zone LightEdge across the top of the keyboard delivers dynamic and vibrant lighting effects with near-limitless customization.

Precision-molded 1. 5mm thick 104/105-key PBT double-shot keycap set resists wear, fading, and shine through years of gaming.

Gain an in-game advantage with six dedicated macro keys, fully programmable for complex macros and key remaps, or swap to the included S-key keycaps and program special streaming commands through Elgato Stream Deck software.

