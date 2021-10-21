Smartphone Accessories: ESR Air Armor MagSafe Clear Case $17, more

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Air Armor iPhone 13 MagSafe Case for $16.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $19, you’re looking at the first notable discount and a new all-time low on the recent release. Protecting iPhone 13 with a clear case that still shows off the colorway of your device, this affordable cover packs MagSafe compatibility without breaking the bank. So on top of providing added drop protection, there’s also the ability to dock on magnetic charging stations and more. Get all of the details on the ESR iPhone 13 lineup in our launch coverage.

Cushioning technology absorbs shocks and drops so that your phone doesn’t have to. Hard back, flexible frame, and Air-Guard corners work together to provide test-certified drop protection that guards your phone against accidents. Crystal-clear hard back maintains the original look of your phone by resisting yellowing and scratches, keeping it flawless. Keep them both scratch free with raised screen edges and powerful Camera Guard that shield against damage. Thin enough to allow convenient wireless charging, keeping your phone protected at all times.

