Heads up Trainers! Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl pre-orders now $49 or less

Heads up Pokémon fans, we are now tracking some particularly notable price drops on Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond pre-orders. Alongside the highly-anticipated release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus next year, both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are set for release next week and we are already tracking some deep price drops. Over at Daily Steals, you can now pre-order Brilliant Diamond and/or Shining Pearl at $48.99 shipped using code ADSPKMG at checkout. Both still listed at $60 via Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet. While there is a chance we see deeper deals on Black Friday, I wouldn’t necessarily bank on what will essentially be brand new releases getting all that much more affordable than this. It is possible, but if you want to be playing on day one, now’s your chance to save some cash. Head below for more details.

Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond pre-orders

(Update 11/18 8:27a.m.): Walmart is now offering pre-orders on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Double Pack (digital download) at $70.80 shipped. That’s $49 off the regular $120 price tag, the lowest price we have tracked yet, and the most affordable way to score them ahead of release tomorrow.

As we have detailed in our latest feature and Pokémon Presents showcase launch coverage, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are official remakes of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games. Featuring all-new graphics to bring the Sinnoh region to life like never before. Players will also be able to make use of a new gadget known as the Pokétch — “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps” — as well as visit Amity Square — a place where players can spend time wandering around with their favorite Pokémon, taking commemorative photos, among other things. Learn more about the experience right here.

Alongside today’s PowerA Switch Pokémon controller deals and this rare offer on the Pokémon Celebrations TCG Elite Trainer Box, we recently got a good look at the new holiday collection. Be sure to visit our coverage for a closer look at all of the new Pokémon collectibles and apparel including holiday sweaters, festive decor, plushies, and much more.

More on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Revisit the Sinnoh region from the original Pokémon Diamond Version game and set off to try and become the Champion of the Pokémon League

The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond game brings new life to this remade classic with added features

Explore the Grand Underground to dig up items and Pokémon Fossils, build a Secret Base, and more!

Test your style and rhythm in a Super Contest Show

A reimagined adventure, now for the Nintendo Switch system

