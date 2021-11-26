Score Blue’s iconic Yeti USB mic at $80 (Reg. $130), DROP Marvel keycap sets for $91, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of CORSAIR, Logitech, Blue, and other PC peripherals on sale from $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal here is the Blue Yeti USB Condenser Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Down from $130, our previous mention was $100, today’s deal marks the 2021 low that we’ve tracked, and is the best we’ve seen in years. Blue’s Yeti is set to deliver “clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound” thanks to its custom three capsule array. The USB interface is plug-and-play, making it great for streaming, recording, as well as other audio tasks. It’s also compatible with Blue VO!CE software which helps you with effects, modulation, and more. Plus, there are four different pickup patterns available including cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo. You can even attach it to a shockmount for boom usage if you require, though a desk stand is included in the package at no additional charge. Head below for more.

More peripheral deals:

Don’t forget to check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save this Black Friday. You’ll find entire desktop systems on sale, individual components, and so much more. After that, swing by our Black Friday landing page to find all the other ways you can save.

More on the Blue Yeti USB Microphone:

Custom Three-Capsule Array: Produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Zoom calls and music

Blue VO!CE Software: Craft the perfect broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples. Advanced Blue VO!CE is compatible with Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X. To access Blue VO!CE, please download Logitech’s free G HUB software.

Four Pickup Patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics

