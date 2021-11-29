LEGO Architecture takes a trip to Singapore with upcoming 825-piece Skyline set

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest addition to the Architecture lineup. Arriving with more than 825 pieces, the upcoming Singapore Skyline marks the first time we’ve seen the location from the LEGO Architecture, and it packs in plenty of display-worthy details.

LEGO debuts new Architecture Singapore Skyline

After taking something of a hiatus for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LEGO Group is officially bringing back the Architecture theme in 2022. As of now, it looks like only a single set will join the ranks, giving builders yet another Skyline to assemble. We typically see two pairs, with the last wave assembling Tokyo and Dubai. So whether this is going to be a one-off for the year or the new norm for the theme is still up in the air.

Marking the first time we see any landmark from Singapore brought into the LEGO Architecture collection, the new Skyline arrives to depict several different locales from the Lion City. Stacking up to 827 pieces, the build arrives on the usual black baseplate we’ve come to expect. Complete with a nameplate on the front, this should blend right in with the rest of the kits in the theme.

As for which landmarks you can expect to find, the LEGO Group assembles six different notable places from the city. There’s quite a few eye-catching aspects of the model, including the Marina Bay Sands, the OCBC Centre, and One Raffles Place. Not to mention other sections of the skyline like the Lau Pa Sat food market, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay.

This is touted as being the most complex Skyline to date, and it seems that Singapore was the perfect place to pick, given all of the architectural inspiration the set’s builders had to choose from. All told, the set stands over 6.5 inches tall while measuring 11 inches wide to pack in all of the details.





Launching on January 1

Joining the rest of the LEGO lineup come 2022, the Architecture Singapore Skyline will be debuting on January 1. It enters with a $59.99 price tag, which is what we’ve come to expect from kits in the theme before.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given how we’ve been big fans in the past of the LEGO Architecture Skyline sets, we’re quite excited to see just how the upcoming Singapore set stacks up. It certainly looks to be unique, re-creating the city’s signature landmarks with all of the details we’ve come to expect from the theme.

