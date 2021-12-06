Hasbro’s 6.5-inch Baby Yoda Posable Action Figure fits right in the stockings at $8 (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-inch Hasbro Star Wars The Child Posable Action Figure for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $20 at Amazon, this is within $1 of the all-time low there we have tracked only once previously and the lowest price we can find at up to 60% off. While it might not be as cuddly as the 11-inch plush version we have on sale from $13 right now, it is also more affordable and features a posable design for your collection. Inspired by the hit Disney+ series, this version of Baby Yoda stands 6.5-inches tall and will fit as nicely in the stockings this year as it will on your shelf. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

While it doesn’t get more affordable than today’s lead deal at the moment for an official take on Baby Yoda, we have some other options to take a look at as well. Firstly, the life-size take on Grogu is still down at its best price ever, but that was a Black Friday offer that could sell out at any second. And you’ll also want to go check out the aforementioned 11-inch plushy version that’s also still on sale starting from $13 shipped right here.

While we are talking Star Wars, be sure to check out Columbia’s new limited-edition Star Wars Boba Fett jacket and apparel. Now available, you’ll find a range of themed-gear ready to get up under the tree this year starting from $40 any fan of the Mandalorian series can appreciate. Hit up our fashion guide for even more.

More on the Hasbro The Child Posable Action Figure:

Go on a galactic adventure with this Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child figure. The multiple points of articulation let you create many poses from the movie during playtime. Standing an imposing 6.5 inches tall, this Hasbro Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child figure brings baby Yoda to life.

