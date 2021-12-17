Smartphone Accessories: 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cable $13 (Save 50%), more

Licheers (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is now offering its 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $12.99 when code 2K2D5YSI has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at 50% in savings alongside a match of the Amazon all-time low set once before. This 3-in-1 charger can be used to refuel anything from your iPhone 12 or 13 with MagSafe to earbuds and more. It has an up to 15W power output to supported devices over Qi on top of a divot that can act as an Apple Watch charger. This is a great way to slim down the everyday carry with a single USB-C cable that can charge almost all of your gear.

Join the 55 million+ powered by our leading technology. Charge Up to 3x Faster: Power up your iPhone 12 to 50% in less than half an hour – that's 3x faster compared to an original 5W charger. Take Anywhere: Easily carry PowerPort III 20W Cube with you thanks to the compact design and foldaway charging prongs.

