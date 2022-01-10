Load your Switch library with classic Star Wars games at up to 50% off with deals from $5

Nintendo and publisher Aspyr took to Twitter today with a Star Wars Switch game sale offering up to 50% off a range of classic titles available on its latest home console platform. You’ll find all of the deals neatly laid out on this special Star Wars Switch sale landing page, including Star Wars KOTOR and some other classics, making now a great time to scoop them up for your Switch library. These deals are all available on the eShop, offering up to half off the regular price tags and now sitting alongside the rest of the Nintendo digital New Year sale you can find right here. Head below for more details.

Star Wars Switch game sale

The Star Wars Switch game sale will be live from now through January 16, 2021 and features just about all of the classic titles from a galaxy far, far away available on Switch. While you will find Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic also available on Amazon and in our daily game roundup, there are a few more on tap as well:

As we mentioned above, now is a great time to scoop up some Nintendo Switch games your library is missing. There are loads of top-tier first- and third-party games on sale right now as part of the digital New Year event you’ll find in our coverage of the eShop sale and in our usual morning roundups. Just be sure to also check out the now once again live holiday pricing on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure as well.

More on on Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic:

You are a young Jedi Knight, charged with leading a group of freedom fighters across the galaxy

Recruit droids, humans, Wookies and other races to join your resistance group — and train them in great mini-games like racing swoop bikes or manning turret guns

Journey to dozens to unique locations, from the Wookie homeworld of Kashyyk to the Jedi Academy of Dantooine

Customizable and evolving characters keep the story fresh and the gameplay interesting — especially when you have to choose between the Light & Dark Sides of The Force

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!