Razer’s Basilisk V3 gaming mouse returns to Amazon low at $60 shipped

Amazon is offering the Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only twice before. As Razer’s most recent Basilisk gaming mouse, the V3 was launched in September of last year and only since earlier this month have we started to see it go on sale. You’ll find that it has 11 programmable buttons across the surface so you can customize the mouse to however you need. There’s a Razer Focus+ optical sensor capable of 26,000 DPI that also features an asymmetric cutoff, zero smoothing, and pixel-precise accuracy. The HyperScroll Tilt Wheel means that it spins until it’s stopped so you can easily traverse entire pages in seconds. Or, you can flip it into tactile mode for more precise page navigation. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

The Logitech G502 HERO is a solid choice for those on tighter budgets. It comes in at $40 on Amazon, a full $20 below today’s deal. There’s a 25,600 DPI sensor in play here which is nearly as good as Razer’s 26K in the Basilisk V3 above. On top of that, it still sports 11 programmable buttons. Just know that the HyperScroll Tilt wheel and other Razer-specific features aren’t available here.

Don’t forget that the SteelSeries Apex Pro gaming keyboard is on sale for an all-time low of $155. Delivering customizable actuation points on its keys, this keyboard can be tuned to fit your exact setup like none other. Plus, we have several other discounts, including gaming desktops and laptops, in our dedicated guide, so be sure to swing by and give that page a look.

More on the Razer Basilisk V3 Gaming Mouse:

10+1 Programmable Buttons: Assign all your macros and secondary functions across 11 programmable buttons—including its acclaimed multi-function trigger— to execute essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, and more

Razer Focus+ 26K DPI Optical Sensor: Our best-in-class sensor with intelligent functions such as asymmetric cut- off, flawlessly tracks your movement with zero smoothing, allowing for crisp response and pixel-precise accuracy

Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel: Speed through content with a scroll wheel that free – spins until its stopped, or switch to tactile mode for more precision and satisfying feedback that’s ideal for cycling through weapons or skills

