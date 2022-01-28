Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: War of Mine, Agent A, Bright Memory, more

We now have all of the best deals on Mac and iOS apps waiting for you down below. Be sure to check out this morning’s hardware offers including the all-new Beats Fit Pro earbuds and the official Apple Watch charger at just $23.50, then head back here for the games and apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like This War of Mine, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Bright Memory Mobile, Football Manager 2022, Escapists 2, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad & NumPad [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $3 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bright Memory Mobile: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2022 Mobile: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Veritas: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My Movies 4 Pro – Movie & TV: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $7 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition: $5 (Reg. $20)

More on This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.

