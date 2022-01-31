Add the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 to your collection at $16 today (Amazon all-time low)

That Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi that released last summer is now at a new Amazon all-time low. You can score the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 model in Hologram Blue for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is a 20% price drop and a great time to add it to your collection. As you might know from our previous coverage, this is essentially the same classic Tamagotchi virtual pet you remember, but this time you are taking care of R2. The droid can learn 19 skills and there are seven mini-games to unlock depending on how leveled-up it is. Batteries are included here and there’s even more details waiting for you right here. Head below for more.

If R2-D2 doesn’t interest you, the PAC-MAN version can be had for $13.99 Prime shipped right now via MyQuickMart (100% positive feedback from thousands) on Amazon. While we have seen it down in the $12 range previously, this is still up to 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is currently $15 at GameStop for comparison. Again, this is your typical Tamagotchi but with loads of PAC-MAN customizations and mini-games to enjoy. Just watch out for those bug and ghost invasions.

Speaking of a galaxy far, far away, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Respawn games and the leaked footage of Boba Fett in the cancelled Star Wars 1313. But you’ll definitely want to take a look at our hands-on review of the LEGO UCS AT-AT. Delivering the biggest and best Star Wars set of the year, it is an absolute must-see whether you’re into LEGO or not.

More on the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2:

Train R2-D2 to master various skills with STAR WARSTM R2-D2 TAMAGOTCHI

Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”)

There are 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn and 7 mini-games for him to unlock, depending on his skill level

Make sure you keep your R2-D2 happy. If you neglect him for too long, the Jawas may take him away!

