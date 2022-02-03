Totallee intros new logo-free Sierra Blue iPhone 13 cases to match your Pro/Pro Max handset

After launching its new MagSafe models back in December and landing in our best iPhone 13 cases of the year roundup, Totallee has now unveiled its new Sierra Blue iPhone 13 case. The brand has long since been among our favorite case makers in the minimalist, barely-there category, and it has now added a new Sierra Blue colorway to its super-thin matte collection. Designed to match the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models from Apple, it is now available at the usual $39, and you can get a closer look down below.

New Totallee Sierra Blue iPhone 13 case

This is essentially the same matte finish Totallee case you know and love, just with the new matching Sierra Blue finish to go along with your Pro or Pro Max handset.

A solid option for folks looking to keep the powder-blue treatment wrapped around Apple’s Sierra Blue handset, offering up a sort of streamlined look where the camera array pops out of the back cutout, it will also look nice mixing and matching with other iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max colorways as well.

As a quick refresher or for those unfamiliar with the Totallee design ethos, you’re looking at a completely branding-free aesthetic, a nearly weightless addition to your EDC, and the usual raised lips where it counts most. They are also MagSafe and wireless charging compatible with a snug fit.

You can get even more details in our hands-on review of the new MagSafe logo models right here as well as its best-in-class clear models from back when the iPhone 13 launched.

New Totallee Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro Case $39

New Totallee Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max Case $39 Both also available direct from Totallee



Show off your iPhone’s original design and slim profile with our barely-there case. Our matte case is made with hard, yet flexible, plastic. This is our thinnest option and is best for the ultimate minimalist. This case for the iPhone 13 Pro Max maintains the original look of your iPhone. No branding. No bulk. No nonsense.

