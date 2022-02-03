LEGO Ahsoka BrickHeadz review: Not the figure we wanted, but the one we deserved

After a delayed launch at the beginning of the year, we’re officially wrapping up our look at the LEGO Star Wars January wave by checking out the new Ahsoka Tano BrickHeadz. First introduced in The Clone Wars before making the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian, the latest brick-built character arrives as the 150th installment in the BrickHeadz series following a fan vote. But is that fanfare worthy of the final product? Head below for more.

Hands-on with the LEGO Ahsoka BrickHeadz

The LEGO Group’s latest BrickHeadz may have just launched at the beginning of the year, but the path towards actually finding Ahsoka on store shelves started way back in 2020 when the company announced a fan poll. Letting the community decide what theme, and subsequently which character, would get to be the 150th BrickHeadz, it wasn’t long before Star Wars was voted in. – though which character would have the honor of being such a milestone release in the theme had yet to be confirmed.

For most of 2021, builders all believed that the winner of the fan vote, Jar Jar Binks, would in fact claim his throne as the 150th release. But come last fall, we all received the shocking revelation that another fan-favorite character would be stealing the spotlight instead.

That all brings us to 2022, where the LEGO Star Wars line saw its first new BrickHeadz figure in nearly a year and a half. Bringing Ahsoka to the blocky and collectible lineup, the new set stacks up to 164 pieces.

As far as the actual build goes, LEGO BrickHeadz as a whole rarely ever break the mold of being more basic recreations of characters, and the new Ahsoka set certainly continues that trend. Though with so few pieces, the kit does deliver quite an authentic version of the iconic Jedi. There is plenty of detail packed in to deliver her signature montrals, as well as the blue and white pattern across her head. Not to mention the new printed face to pull off Tano’s facial markings.

The most unique part for me is the torso, which instead of relying on a single printed element to recreate Ahsoka’s outfit, actually leverages some advanged mosaic-like brick work to make it happen. The final product is certainly better for the decision, and it really shows just how far the LEGO Group has come on its collectible figures since we took a look at the first Star Wars releases all the way back in 2017.

Clocking in at $9.99, whether or not the value of the latest LEGO BrickHeadz is going to come down to whether or not you’re a fan of Ahsoka. I’m sure those who are more partial to the Original Trilogy will likely end up passing on this one, but anyone like me who was reared on The Clone Wars as a kid will more than likely find the kit to be a must-have. After all, it is the very first BrickHeadz from the Prequels period. And that has to count for something.

9to5Toys’ Take

With BrickHeadz being as few and far between as they are in the current LEGO lineup, let alone in the Star Wars theme, I am really happy with just how good the Ahsoka set came out. Given that builders only get one of these per year if we’re lucky, I am glad that the LEGO Group didn’t waste the opportunity to give fans a notable kit; especially considering this is the 150th figure released in the sub-theme.

It’s also fantastic to see the LEGO Group finally shine a spotlight on the Prequels and deliver a Clone Wars character for such an occasion. Ahsoka is already quite the popular Jedi just from her appearance in the animated series, but the recent inclusions in Book of Boba Fett and future seasons of The Mandalorian will likely make that even more the case.

Honestly, the only even remotely negative thing that I have to say about the LEGO Ahsoka BrickHeadz is what the set isn’t. This goes back to the fan vote that even got us to the end of this review in the first place, but the original 150th BrickHeadz was supposed to be Jar Jar Binks. As much of the right decision as it was for the LEGO Group to pick Tano, I still can’t help but get over the fact that the company asked fans what we wanted and then ignored the answer.

So for all of you who wanted to see our glorious Gungan in brick-built form one more time, I suppose this set will always be a reminder of what could have been. And for everyone else, likely a fine addition to their collections.

