8Bitdo’s new Pro 2 Controller works with Switch, iPhone, more at $45 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $44.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon in several styles. Normally fetching $50, this is only the second notable discount we’ve seen since launching last year and is the best since November. Matching the all-time low at Amazon, this $5 is as good as it gets for 8Bitdo’s latest. Entering as the brand’s most capable controller yet, this Pro 2 gamepad is still every bit as retro as we’ve come to expect from 8Bitdo. Alongside multi-platform Bluetooth support that works with everything from Nintendo Switch to Macs, PCs, and even iOS with the smartphone clip, there’s also an ergonomic build with dual joy sticks. Available with SNES design cues, there are newfound inclusions like customizable back buttons, rumble vibration, and a rechargeable battery. Our launch coverage details everything else you need to know. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more compact controller for enhancing your mobile Switch gameplay, 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad will certainly do the trick at $25. While you’ll be able to choose between one of two different colorways that match quite well with the Switch Lite, these will work with the same catalog of devices as the lead deal thanks to much of the same Bluetooth connectivity.

If you’re thinking about upgrading to Nintendo’s latest hybrid console, we’re actually tracking one of the very first discounts on the new OLED Switch. As part of eBay’s ongoing Presidents’ Day sale, you can drop the new console down to $375 and score an all-time low. But whether or not you’re rocking the refreshed model or the original, you’ll want to cash-in on this Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order discount ahead of its March release.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller features:

Pro 2 gives you more ways to play. The custom profile switch button holds 3 custom profiles that can be switched on the fly. With an enhanced grip, Pro 2 allows you to hold the controller with even less effort. The new 4-way Mode Switch button allows you to instantly switch between Switch, macOS, D-input and X-input so you can pair to any device as easily as possible. Pro 2 features two Pro-level back buttons. These buttons give you more control so you don’t have to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software you can assign any button function and macros, too.

