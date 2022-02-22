Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi Lightning Earbuds $13.50 (32% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its MFi-certified Lightning Earbuds for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, you’d pay $19 for Apple’s official Lightning EarPods right now and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re tired of using broken earbuds or just need a spare pair to keep in your gym bag, these are great options all around. There’s a built-in microphone that lets you take calls, while the inline controls allow for adjusting volume, taking/rejecting calls, changing song tracks, using Siri, and more.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

MFi Certified for iPhone iPad: UGREEN Lightning Headphones adopts official MFi certified chipset to ensure full compatibility with Lightning devices with iOS systems. Dynamic Audio: Built-in 10mm dynamic driver speaker, the Lightning Earbuds delivers high fidelity stereo music and brings live effect to your music, podcast, video.

Microphone & In-line Control: Features with premium MEMS microphones, efficiently reduce the background noise during calls, the In-Ear Earphones with in-line control buttons to adjust volume, take/reject calls or change songs tracks, wake up Siri, play and pause the music.

