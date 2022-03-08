Android app deals of the day: Dungeon Village 2, klocki, Dream Park Story, and more

All of Tuesday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking alongside offers on Samsung’s refurbished Galaxy Tab S7/+ lineup and Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds with onboard Google Assistant. Our Google Play Android game and app deals are headlined by titles like Dungeon Village 2, klocki, Dream Park Story, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and WiFi Analyzer Pro. Head below the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s refurbished Galaxy Tab S7/+ lineup with up $380 in savings. We also have the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 on sale alongside these metal laptop stands from $13. But you’ll want to check out today’s deal on Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds with onboard Google Assistant as well as deep price drops on the Hisense U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs, and Crucial’s aluminum core 1TB X8 portable SSD with our smartphone accessories roundup waiting for you in the usual place.

Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics 50% off, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dungeon Village 2:

Build and manage a town in grasslands, snow fields, even in the underworld! Set up inns, weapon stores, and more to convince adventurers to come visit. Use items and equipment to power up your adventurers and help them get more gold and experience from their quests. Be on the lookout for new dungeons to explore and new monsters to fight! Need help attracting adventurers? Try building new facilities, selling new kinds of food, or improving the local area to earn Titles. Keep experimenting, and you might stumble on some rare awards…

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!