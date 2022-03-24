Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Hidden Folks, Titan Quest, Sole Light, Tacoma, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking down below. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the 1-day Beats Solo3 Headphones deals, new all-time lows on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, and this offer on the Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring as well. As for the apps, our collection of deals is headlined by titles like Hidden Folks, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, Avadon: The Black Fortress HD, Sole Light, Tacoma, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Betta Fish – Virtual Aquarium: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Avadon: The Black Fortress HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sole Light: Cool Puzzle Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teletext Stickies: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan): $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Waterlogue Pro: $35 (Reg. $40)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Remote Control for computer: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Slo Mo Boy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: YouThere: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Human Design App: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CropSize – Image Size Editor: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Image Editor Pixelstyle: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Hidden Folks:

Game of the Year (2017) on the App Store! Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

