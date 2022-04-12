Android app deals of the day: Danganronpa 2, VPN Pro, freebie icon packs, and more

This afternoon’s best Android game and app deals have now been collected for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the ongoing Google Pixel 6 Pro offer and today’s new 2022 low on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB. As for the apps, our lineup is highlighted by titles like Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, VPN Pro – Pay once for life, Full Pipe, some freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing deal on Google Pixel 6 Pro, today’s Android deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB hitting a new 2022 low at $200 off the going rate.on the accessory side of things we have a series of notable offers today including the Anker spring Gold Box event from $14, this offer on Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled RGB light strips, Samsung’s latest 160MB/s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card, and everything in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Halo Infinite $20, Mario Odyssey $40, Aliens Fireteam $20, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Danganronpa 2 Goodbye Despair:

Blue skies, white clouds, the glimmering sea, and vast expanses of sand. The students of Hope’s Peak Academy arrive at a tropical resort destination known as Jabberwock Island, but they end up trapped as castaways due to the headmaster’s schemes. In exchange for escape from the island, the students are forced to play a killing game and find the killer through class trials. Play through high-speed and fast-paced class trials by gathering testimony and evidence during investigations and use them as ammunition to shoot down your opponent’s contradictory statements.

