Android app deals of the day: Danganronpa 2, VPN Pro, freebie icon packs, and more

This afternoon’s best Android game and app deals have now been collected for you down below courtesy of Google Play. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the ongoing Google Pixel 6 Pro offer and today’s new 2022 low on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB. As for the apps, our lineup is highlighted by titles like Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, VPN Pro – Pay once for life, Full Pipe, some freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- VPN Pro – Pay once for life FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mingo Premium – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Graby – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Graby Spin – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Mellow Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $2)
- Spelling Check PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair $8 (Reg. $16)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc $8 (Reg. $16)
- OUT OF THE BOX | Life Simulation $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Full Pipe: Premium Game $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Brain App: Ultimate Brain Training $1 (Reg. $3)
Alongside an ongoing deal on Google Pixel 6 Pro, today’s Android deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB hitting a new 2022 low at $200 off the going rate.on the accessory side of things we have a series of notable offers today including the Anker spring Gold Box event from $14, this offer on Govee’s Wi-Fi-enabled RGB light strips, Samsung’s latest 160MB/s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card, and everything in this morning’s roundup.
Today’s best game deals: Halo Infinite $20, Mario Odyssey $40, Aliens Fireteam $20, more
More Android app deals still live:
- Equalizer FX Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Word Swing PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Tales of Illyria:Destinies FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tales of Illyria:The Iron Wall FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tales of Illyria:Fallen Knight FREE (Reg. $1)
- Oreo 8 – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Paranormal Territory FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mental Hospital V – 3D Creepy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Vengeance RPG $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $1 (Reg. $3)
- Crystalline $2 (Reg. $10)
- ACE Academy $2 (Reg. $10)
- Galaxy Genome [Space Sim] $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- FTP Server $1 (Reg. $2)
- Metatag Analyzer $1 (Reg. $3)
More on Danganronpa 2 Goodbye Despair:
Blue skies, white clouds, the glimmering sea, and vast expanses of sand. The students of Hope’s Peak Academy arrive at a tropical resort destination known as Jabberwock Island, but they end up trapped as castaways due to the headmaster’s schemes. In exchange for escape from the island, the students are forced to play a killing game and find the killer through class trials. Play through high-speed and fast-paced class trials by gathering testimony and evidence during investigations and use them as ammunition to shoot down your opponent’s contradictory statements.
