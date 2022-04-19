PowerA couch co-op Wired Xbox Controller hits new Amazon low from $26 shipped (32% off)

After covering the launch of the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands edition, Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S controller from $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $38, this is a new all-time low on the white model, but you’ll also find the green edition down at $27.99, which is within about $1 of the best we have tracked on Amazon. If you’re looking for a trustworthy extra gamepad and don’t want to spend the money on a wireless solution, these options will do the trick. A standard button layout with the familiar asymmetric Xbox-style joysticks are joined by dual rumble motors, mappable advanced gaming buttons, a diamond texture grip, and a headset dial for volume or chat mute. Head below for more details.

You could land the previous-generation version starting at under $25 Prime shipped right now, but it is a slightly less high-tech option. You won’t get the back-mounted mappable gaming buttons or the built-in headset volume control like you’ll find on the models above.

We are also still tracking the second-best price ever on Razer’s LE Xbox Boba Fett Wireless Controller and charging dock right now at $153, down from the regular $180 price tag. Just make sure you go lay some eyes down on the epic Sonic Xbox Series S with matching furry controllers as well.

Then go dig into this morning’s roundup for all of the best console game deals across all major platforms.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Xbox Controller features:

Ergonomic video game controller with standard button layout including new share button

Wired Controller features dual rumble motors and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Diamond-texture grip on back and metallic d-pad on front

Headset dial for game audio or chat mute via 3.5mm stereo headset jack

