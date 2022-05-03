Wrap your AirPods 3 in vintage Mac Apple vibes with elago’s AW3 case at under $10 (25% off)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its AW3 AirPods 3 Case for $9.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 10% on-page coupon to redeem the discount. Modeled after the original Mac desktop machine, this novel sheath wraps your AirPods 3 case in vintage, nostalgic Apple vibes. The rubbery silicone exterior delivers some scratch and drop protection to your pristine Apple earbuds case while leaving the cable port accessible alongside wireless charging compatibility. Check out our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

If the nostalgic approach isn’t doing it for you, save even more with the simple black silicone BRG AirPods 3 case. It currently sells for under $6 Prime shipped on Amazon and is available in several color options to match your EDC.

Then dive into some of our coverage of the latest AirPods 3 cases that have hit the market:

elago AW3 AirPods 3 Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC PRODUCTS THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a decorative plate that WILL FIT PERFECTLY AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

THE NOSTALGIC DESIGN ALLOWS YOU TO reminisce about the RETRO and OLD SCHOOL monitor while having GREAT DROP PROTECTION. EASILY INSTALL AND REMOVE THE case without sacrificing ANY FUNCTIONALITY – like WIRELESS CHARGING.

