Quick! Grab the Nintendo wireless N64 controller while it’s still in stock at $50

Along with the announcement of Nintendo 64 games coming to Switch Online, Nintendo unveiled the updated N64 wireless controller that has been very hard to purchase ever since. And now’s your chance to score one directly from Nintendo at $49.99 with $5 shipping. But you better act fast as the listing has already gone in and out of stock. Be sure to login in to your Nintendo account, add it to your cart, and checkout as soon as possible while you still have a chance at one. More details in our launch coverage and down below.

Designed specifically for the Nintendo 64 Switch Online library Nintendo that has been updating regularly with titles like The Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask and more, It delivers a replica N64 pad vibe with wireless connectivity to Switch consoles as well as built-in rumble functionality for compatible games and USB-C charging:

Here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo 64 Switch Online and more:

Nintendo wireless N64 controller features:

