Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: 60 Seconds!, Kenshō, Human Anatomy Atlas, more

Wednesday’s best iOS app deals and Mac software price drops are now live and ready to go down below. We also have a rare offer on the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air as well as the first price cut on the official Nike Pride Apple Watch Band alongside everything else in our dedicated Apple hub. As for the apps, today’s deals are headlined by titles like 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Knots 3D, Kenshō, Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, Theine, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Fox Detective: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2021: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Physiology & Pathology: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Muscles & Kinesiology: $1 (Reg. $25)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Memos-Voice: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Aurora Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Crystalline Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Teletext Stickies: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dragon Castle: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ACE Academy Visual Novel: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on 60 Seconds! Reatomized:

Dolores, Ted, Mary Jane and Timmy return to face the nuclear apocalypse in this new, remastered edition of the classic atomic adventure – 60 Seconds! Reatomized, featuring 4K support, refreshed 2D graphics and hand-drawn 3D textures, new interactive menu, improved UI system, a technical refresh, and of course… new content!

