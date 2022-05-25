Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker, Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, more

In today’s best game deals, the PlayStation Days of Play sale is now in full swing with a gigantic number of digital and physical game deals on sale. While the Nintendo Switch version of the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is seeing a solid price drop at $46.49 shipped, we are also tracking the best price yet on the latest brick built adventure for PlayStation. Sony is now offering digital copies for PS4 and PS5 at $47.99 via PSN, down from the regular $60. It is still listed at $54.50 via Amazon in physical form. After just going hands-on with this one recently, its suffice to say just about anyone intersted in the LEGO games or the Star Wars universe will want to get this in their library. It delivers a galaxy-spanning adventure featuring events and locations from all nine saga films. Players can “seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time,” to experience podracing on Tatooine or dive into Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, plus much more. Head below for loads more Days of Play PlayStation game deals, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more
***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. $40)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 22 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- More Amazon PlayStation game deals…
- More GameStop PlayStation game deals…
- More PSN Days of Play digital game deals…
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $29 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN from $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!