Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker, Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, more

In today’s best game deals, the PlayStation Days of Play sale is now in full swing with a gigantic number of digital and physical game deals on sale. While the Nintendo Switch version of the new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is seeing a solid price drop at $46.49 shipped, we are also tracking the best price yet on the latest brick built adventure for PlayStation. Sony is now offering digital copies for PS4 and PS5 at $47.99 via PSN, down from the regular $60. It is still listed at $54.50 via Amazon in physical form. After just going hands-on with this one recently, its suffice to say just about anyone intersted in the LEGO games or the Star Wars universe will want to get this in their library. It delivers a galaxy-spanning adventure featuring events and locations from all nine saga films. Players can “seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time,” to experience podracing on Tatooine or dive into Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, plus much more. Head below for loads more Days of Play PlayStation game deals, and more. 

Today’s best game deals:

***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more

***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup

