Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 7.5W MagSafe Puck + 20W USB-C Charger $9, more

Sunvalley Brands via Newegg is offering the RAVPower 7.5W MagSafe Charger with 20W USB-C PD Charger for $8.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 at Newegg and our last mention was $16, with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve ever seen for the charger. Ready to top off any Qi-enabled device, this pad is specifically made to be used with Apple’s latest iPhones that support MagSafe. The built-in magnetic ring ensures perfect alignment every time and also holds the wireless puck to the back of your phone while using it, something I love about my own MagSafe charger. Plus, it’ll provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone and comes with a 20W USB-C PD adapter, which can also be leveraged with a USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging when needed.
New Magnetic technology perfectly snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of the cellphone. Compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging. A 20W USB C power adapter provides fast charging with either MagSaf-e chargers or USB C to Lightning cables, and all in a compact form – the same size as Apple’s 5W adapter. Suitable for use with Apple’s MagSafe cases; if your phone case isn’t made with MagSaf-e, please remove it for charging. Measures 62mm x 6.1mm and crafted with a lightweight aluminum base, this puck-sized charging pad sticks firmly to the back of your iPhone 12 and easily slips into your pocket
