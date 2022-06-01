Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 7.5W MagSafe Puck + 20W USB-C Charger $9, more

Patrick Campanale -
Smartphone AccessoriesNeweggRAVPower
50% off From $7.50

Sunvalley Brands via Newegg is offering the RAVPower 7.5W MagSafe Charger with 20W USB-C PD Charger for $8.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $20 at Newegg and our last mention was $16, with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve ever seen for the charger. Ready to top off any Qi-enabled device, this pad is specifically made to be used with Apple’s latest iPhones that support MagSafe. The built-in magnetic ring ensures perfect alignment every time and also holds the wireless puck to the back of your phone while using it, something I love about my own MagSafe charger. Plus, it’ll provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone and comes with a 20W USB-C PD adapter, which can also be leveraged with a USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging when needed.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

New Magnetic technology perfectly snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of the cellphone. Compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max for secure wireless charging. A 20W USB C power adapter provides fast charging with either MagSaf-e chargers or USB C to Lightning cables, and all in a compact form – the same size as Apple’s 5W adapter. Suitable for use with Apple’s MagSafe cases; if your phone case isn’t made with MagSaf-e, please remove it for charging. Measures 62mm x 6.1mm and crafted with a lightweight aluminum base, this puck-sized charging pad sticks firmly to the back of your iPhone 12 and easily slips into your pocket

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Newegg

RAVPower

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

GIGABYTE AERO 17 laptop with 120Hz 4K 1000-nit mini-LED...
9to5Toys Daily: June 1, 2022 – Sonos refurb sale from...
Anker’s cordless Home Pure hand vac cleans the ca...
TP-Link Kasa’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outdo...
Take your bikes on adventures this summer with Allen...
Crucial’s 6,600MB/s P5 Plus 2TB Gaming SSD hits s...
Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $15 in new mid-we...
Algoriddim unveils ‘world’s first AI Digital Vi...
Load more...
Show More Comments