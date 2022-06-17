Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Space Invaders, Path of Atlantis, Tower of Fortune, more

Friday’s best iOS app deals are now up for the taking to lead us into the Father’s Day weekend. Amazon and Best Buy launched notable Apple hardware sales this morning with deep deals on M1 Pro MacBooks, Apple Watch bands, AirTags, and more, not to mention this $150 price drop on the latest 24-inch iMac, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection of software deals is headlined by the classic Space Invaders as well as Paths of Atlantis, Tower of Fortune 2, Manual Camera, some music production apps, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Text2Pic – Text On Photos: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera – Full Controls: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FRMS – Granular Synthesizer: $3 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: iOrnament: draw mandala & art: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpaceFields: $6 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Camera+: Pro Camera & Editor: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: Racing: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Car Kit: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: The Tiny Bang Story: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Super PhotoCut: $1 (Reg. $15)

More on SPACE INVADERS:

Experience the King of Shooting Games, the arcade hit that captured the hearts of legions of fans and took the world by storm! Use your cannon to defend Earth from waves of descending alien Invaders! All the features you remember have been faithfully recreated: the elusive UFOs, the “Nagoya Attack” technique, and the endless game play! This edition features three control methods optimized for the iPhone and iPad, four screen modes, and bonus extras including rare material from the original game’s development!

